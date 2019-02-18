|
|
Irene M. (Parenteau) Breault, 94
SPENCER - Irene M. (Parenteau) Breault, 94, formerly of 18 Crown St., Spencer died Sunday, Feb. 17th 2019 at Overlook Masonic Health Care, after a long illness.
Her husband of 70 years, Regis E. Breault died in 2017. She leaves her daughters, Lois A. Breault-Melican and her husband Denis of Spencer and Denise E. Wood and her husband Michael of Cherry Valley, her son in law Kevin Flavin and his fiance Heather Rocheford of Spencer, 4 grandchildren, Shawn and Scott Flavin, Elizabeth Beford and her husband Jeremy and Michael Wood and his wife Beth, 7 great grandchildren; Johnathon, Alivia, Brianna, Aiden, Jameson, Finian and Rian, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Noreen E. Flavin in 2014, a brother Stanley Parenteau and a sister Claire McKeon.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Fred and Honorine M. (Boucher) Parenteau.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 22 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer, friends and family are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. There are no calling hours. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer is directing arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Spencer Rescue Squad, Inc., P. O. Box 147, Spencer, MA 01562.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019