Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
7 Church St.
Spencer, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Breault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene (Parenteau) Breault

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene (Parenteau) Breault Obituary
Irene M. (Parenteau) Breault, 94

SPENCER - Irene M. (Parenteau) Breault, 94, formerly of 18 Crown St., Spencer died Sunday, Feb. 17th 2019 at Overlook Masonic Health Care, after a long illness.

Her husband of 70 years, Regis E. Breault died in 2017. She leaves her daughters, Lois A. Breault-Melican and her husband Denis of Spencer and Denise E. Wood and her husband Michael of Cherry Valley, her son in law Kevin Flavin and his fiance Heather Rocheford of Spencer, 4 grandchildren, Shawn and Scott Flavin, Elizabeth Beford and her husband Jeremy and Michael Wood and his wife Beth, 7 great grandchildren; Johnathon, Alivia, Brianna, Aiden, Jameson, Finian and Rian, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Noreen E. Flavin in 2014, a brother Stanley Parenteau and a sister Claire McKeon.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Fred and Honorine M. (Boucher) Parenteau.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 22 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer, friends and family are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. There are no calling hours. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer is directing arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Spencer Rescue Squad, Inc., P. O. Box 147, Spencer, MA 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now