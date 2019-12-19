|
Irene A. Brisebois, 91
Shrewsbury - Irene A. (Szydlowski) Brisebois, 91, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Coleman House. Her loving husband, Francis S. Brisebois, predeceased her in March 2017.
Irene is survived by three sons, John F. Brisebois and his fiancé Carol Musgrave of Shrewsbury, David F. Brisebois and his wife Linda of Hubbardston, and Mark F. Brisebois and his fiancé Nance Pham of Houston, TX, thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by two sisters, Bernice Sandstrom and Helen Gregoire. Irene was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John and Mariam B. (Samsel) Szydlowski, and lived there many years, before settling in Shrewsbury.
Irene work in retail and restaurants for many years, retiring in 1987 from the former Bradlees Department Store in Shrewsbury and spent many years greeting people and serving them a meal and a warm smile at the Center Dairy Bar in Shrewsbury Center.
Irene was a member of Saint Anne's Church in Shrewsbury, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, taught C.C.D., and was a member of the Women's League, serving as vice president and hospitality chair. Her volunteering was not exclusive to her church, she also actively participated in the P.T.A where her children attended school and was a volunteer for over twenty-years at the Mustard Seed.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, December 28, from 9 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a procession to a 12 Noon Funeral Mass at Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road (Route 9 east), Shrewsbury. Interment, with her husband at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to The Mustard Seed, 93 Piedmont Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019