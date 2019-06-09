|
Irene C. Bugajski, 94
Dudley - Irene C. (Bilska) Bugajski, 94, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Her husband of 45 years, Stanley Bugajski, died in 1992.
She leaves a daughter, Dottie M. Stawasz and her husband Edwin of Tolland, CT; a son, Daniel S. Bugajski, with whom she lived; 4 grandchildren, David Bugajski, Jeannette Mead, Tanya Meda and Tara Stawasz; 7 great-grandchildren, Beckett, Dylan, Emerson, Peyton, Benjamin, Emily and Jacob; a great great-grandson, Dustin; 2 sisters, Veronika Mroczka of Webster and Wladzia Socha of Mrukowa, Poland; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce J. Bugajski in 2007, by her sister Maria Bors and by her brother Bronislaw Bilski.
She was born on October 1, 1924 in Mrukowa, Poland, a daughter of Jakub and Jozefa (Twardzik) Bilski. She moved to Worcester in 1962 and then lived in Webster and Dudley. During World War II, she assisted her parents in providing necessities for Polish partisans.
Mrs. Bugajski was a seamstress while living in Poland and then at Ethan Allen Furniture Company here before retiring in 1994.
She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Bobola Church and loved reciting her rosary every day. She had many interests including reading, cooking, entertaining family and friends, cultivating a flower garden and traveling, especially to Poland. She also enjoyed going to the ocean.
Her funeral will be held Friday, June 14, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace, Webster. Visiting hours will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, June 23, in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 9 to June 10, 2019