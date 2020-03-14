Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Irene V. Chase, 90

Millbury - Irene V. (Sellars) Chase, formerly of Framingham and Natick, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 following a period of declining health.

Irene was the beloved wife for 56 years of the late Ralph L. Chase, Jr who died on June 28, 2011.

She was the devoted and loving mother of Carol I. Shepherd and her husband Raymond M. Shepherd of Sutton; David R. Chase of Oxford and Cynthia R. Squibb and her husband David B. Squibb of Peabody. She was the cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and their spouses and nine great-grandchildren. Sister of Bob Sellars and his wife Carol Sellars of Naples, FL; Esther Benn of Alliston, Ontario, Canada and the late Myrtle Crabtree who died in February 2015. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At the request of her family, funeral services will be private and interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery in South Natick.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date where her family will receive you personally.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that gifts in Irene's memory may be sent to Care One Resident Activity Fund, 312 Millbury Ave, Millbury, MA 01527 or the Eddy Pond Assisted Living, Resident Activity Fund, 669 Washington Street, Auburn, MA 01501.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland. To leave a message for Irene's family, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
