Irene E. (Hanlon) DiRoberto, 73Webster - Irene E. (Hanlon) DiRoberto, 73, of Treasure Island Road, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Matteo DiRoberto of Webster; two children, Kelly A. Crowley and her husband Joseph of Pasadena, CA, and Todd M. DiRoberto of La Jolla, CA; two grandchildren, Anthony M. Fenuccio and fiancé Allison Gallagher of Huntsville, AL, and Gage DiRoberto of Solana Beach, CA; and her brother, Michael Hanlon and his wife Dee of Perris, CA. She was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Hanlon. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Bernard J. and Grace Pearl (Pinkham) Hanlon, and lived in Oxford and Dudley before moving to Webster in 1998. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1965.Irene was a medical lab technician at various medical facilities before retirement. She volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. She enjoyed sharing time between Webster Lake and Fort Lauderdale, FL, for many years. Of all the blessing in her life, of which there were many, Irene's family and lifelong friends were the most cherished.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Calling hours are Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.