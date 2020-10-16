1/1
Irene DiRoberto
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene E. (Hanlon) DiRoberto, 73

Webster - Irene E. (Hanlon) DiRoberto, 73, of Treasure Island Road, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Matteo DiRoberto of Webster; two children, Kelly A. Crowley and her husband Joseph of Pasadena, CA, and Todd M. DiRoberto of La Jolla, CA; two grandchildren, Anthony M. Fenuccio and fiancé Allison Gallagher of Huntsville, AL, and Gage DiRoberto of Solana Beach, CA; and her brother, Michael Hanlon and his wife Dee of Perris, CA. She was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Hanlon. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Bernard J. and Grace Pearl (Pinkham) Hanlon, and lived in Oxford and Dudley before moving to Webster in 1998. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1965.

Irene was a medical lab technician at various medical facilities before retirement. She volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. She enjoyed sharing time between Webster Lake and Fort Lauderdale, FL, for many years. Of all the blessing in her life, of which there were many, Irene's family and lifelong friends were the most cherished.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Calling hours are Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

paradisfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved