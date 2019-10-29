|
Irene L. Dolegiewicz, 91
Sutton - Irene L. (Dame) Dolegiewicz, 91, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, surrounded by her loved ones, after an illness.
Her husband of fifty years, Louis P. Dolegiewicz, died in 1999.
She leaves four children: Susan M. Dolegiewicz of Millbury, Diane K. Melanson and her husband, Russell, of South Grafton, John L. Dolegiewicz of Sutton, with whom she lived, and Paul D. Dolegiewicz of Shrewsbury; five grandchildren: Corey Melanson of South Grafton, Alana Melanson of Chelmsford, Paul D. Dolegiewicz, Jr., of Millbury, Elizabeth Mlynarski of Leicester, and Robert Dolegiewicz of Oxford; 5 great grandchildren; a brother. Robert Dame of West Halifax, VT; and nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Ovide and Melvina (Lahar) Dame, a grandson, Jared K. Pechie of Moosup, CT, two sisters, and three brothers.
Mrs. Dolegiewicz was born in Newport, VT, on July 29, 1928, and was raised there. She later lived for 20 years in Millbury and 14 years in Manchaug before moving to Wilkinsonville in 1966.
She worked as a winder for many years in the Hayward-Schuster Woolen Mills in Millbury and East Douglas, and then as a packer for 10 years at Buck Brothers hand tool manufacturers in Millbury. She retired in 1993.
She was a longtime member of Assumption Catholic Parish, Millbury. She enjoyed reading, bingo, bible study, card games, scratch tickets, and scrabble. Most of all, she enjoyed her family.
Her funeral will be Thursday, October 31, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in Assumption Catholic Church, 10 Waters St., Millbury. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Millbury. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with her family from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home, before the Mass.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019