Irene M. Donais, 100
SOUTHBRIDGE - Irene M. (Giroux) Donais, age 100, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Saint Mary's Health Care Center in Worcester. Her husband was the late Norman A. Donais who died in January 1969.
She is survived by her 2 daughters and sons in law Judith and Brian O'Hearn of W. Boylston, and Jo Ann and Paul LeBlanc of Charlton, and 6 grandchildren Sean O'Hearn and his significant partner Jennifer Piper; Ashley (O'Hearn) and her husband William Spradley all of Worcester; Nicole (LeBlanc) and her husband John Bissell; Michael LeBlanc and his wife Katelyn all of Charlton, Monique Donais Picard and Jennifer Donais both of Goffstown, NH, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Donais of Goffstown, who died in 2017, her sister Therese Reynolds, and 9 brothers Armand, William, Raymond, Alfred, Emile, Germain, Rosaire, Roland and Gerard.
Mrs. Donais was born in Southbridge, daughter of Joseph N. and Hermine (LaFleche) Giroux. She was a member of St. John Paul II Parish, and its Ladies of St. Anne Sodality. She retired from the American Optical Co, and previously worked at Conrad's Furniture. Mrs. Donais enjoyed reading, knitting, baking and was a member of the Casaubon Senior Center.
A calling hour will be held from 9:30-10:30AM, Thursday, May 9th, at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA followed by the Mass at 11AM at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, Southbridge. Burial will follow at New Notre Dame Cemetery, N. Woodstock Rd. Southbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019