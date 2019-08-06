|
|
Irene M. Dune, 88
Worcester - Irene M. (Boudreau) Dune, 88, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5th 2019, in the King Street Rehabilitation Center, Rye Brook, NY, after an illness.
Her beloved husband of 62 years, Steve C. Dune, passed away on February 27, 2018. She leaves her two children, Michelle Dune Gesky of Pelham, NY and Christopher Dune of South Reading, VT; her sister, Jeanne Houghton of Southbridge; and her six grandchildren, Sean Hopper, Brennan Hopper, Nicolas Dune, Catherine Dune, Alexandra Dune and Caroline Gesky. She was predeceased by her brother, Alfred "Sonny" Boudreau. Irene was born in Southbridge the daughter of Alfred and Hortense (Duff) Boudreau. She was a graduate of Bay Path College.
Irene was a renown travel agent in New York City and had a passion for Antiques. She owned and operated her own Antique store in the Berkshires. She volunteered for the New York Philharmonic and helped start the philharmonic's concerts in Central Park in NYC. She also devoted time to other interests including Civitas. Irene loved traveling and spending time with her family.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a service at 10:00am in St. Nicholas Albanian Orthodox Church, 126 Morris St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. A calling hour will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 8th, from 8:30 to 9:30am, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to The Steve C. and Irene M. Dune Endowed Scholarship, c/o Clark University, 950 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019