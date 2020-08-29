Irene M. Fortier, 92
SHREWSBURY - Irene M. (Cournoyer) Fortier, 92, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday August, 23, 2020 at the Residence of Orchard Grove.
Born and raised in Worcester, Irene was one of two daughters of the late Edward J. and Flora M. (Ethier) Cournoyer. She was a graduate of Commerce High School, Class of 1947. She was married to the love of her life, the late Raymond A. Fortier. The couple lived in Worcester, moving to Shrewsbury in 1988.
Irene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed dancing and traveling with her husband, shopping and decorating her home. She was a great cook and loved to entertain, always the life of the party. In her earlier years, she especially loved spending time at the beach with her family.
Irene is survived by her sons, Stephen E. Fortier and his wife Maureen A. (McGrath), of Port Charlotte, FL and Wells, ME; and Paul R. Fortier, of Boston, MA and Palm Springs, CA; her grandson, Jason R. Fortier of Worcester, MA. Irene was also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Burnham.
Her family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Irene's family between 9:30 and 10:30 AM on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury, MA, followed by her Funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury, MA. Burial will be with her husband in Mountain View Cemetery. Masks will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery, and social distancing measures will be taken as well. To leave a note of condolence or share a fond memory with her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
