Irene A. Gregarczyk, 92
SHREWSBURY - Irene A. (Michalak) Gregarczyk, 92, longtime Shrewsbury resident died Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours for Irene will be on Monday December 23, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Her complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper as well as
www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019