Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME
648 Main St
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
130 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Irene Gregarczyk


1926 - 2019
Irene Gregarczyk Obituary
Irene A. Gregarczyk, 92

SHREWSBURY - Irene A. (Michalak) Gregarczyk, 92, longtime Shrewsbury resident died Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours for Irene will be on Monday December 23, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Her complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper as well as

www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
