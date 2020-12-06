1/1
Irene (Kasprzak) Homrok
1931 - 2020
Irene H. Homrok, 89

Worcester - Irene H. (Kasprzak) Homrok, 89, of Worcester died Friday, December 4, 2020 in Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her husband Andrew J. Homrok, Jr. died in 1972. She is survived by her children, Christine Klucznik and her husband Kenneth of Worcester, Anne-Marie Quinn and her husband Brendan of Meredith, NH, Michael Homrok of Worcester and Carole Homrok of Sturbridge; four grandchildren, Kimberly Foley, Keith Klucznik, Andrew Quinn and Erinn Swan; three great grandchildren, Declan, Benjamin, Cecilia; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, Walter Kasprzak, Sabina Grzeskiewicz and Janina Biadasiewicz. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Joseph and Jadwiga (Ziola) Kasprzak.

Mrs. Homrok worked as a salesperson for Zayre Department Store prior to retiring. Irene enjoyed driving throughout New England and visiting friends and family. An avid sports fan and loyal to her Red Sox and Celtics, she also enjoyed crocheting and word search puzzles. Proud of her heritage, she loved listening to her "Sunday Polka" radio program. Irene will be remembered by family and many others as a "really good friend".

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am in HENRY- DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. A funeral will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 with a Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 33 Ward St. The funeral Mass will be live streamed online at www.olcworcester.com. Church and funeral home attendance is limited, based on current gathering guidelines and face mask requirement. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to NECC- New England Center for Children formerly NECCA, 33 Turnpike Road, Southborough, MA 01772-2108 or at www.necc.org/donate



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
December 6, 2020
DearChrissy, I am so sorry to hear about your mother's passing. I will always remember her as a sweet women who often had time to talk when she met me. It was a privilage to do her hair. She will always be remembered.
Emily Kurjan Gemelli
Friend
