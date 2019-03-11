|
Irene S. Hopkins, 81
Westborough - Irene S. Hopkins, 81, a longtime Westborough resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Boylston surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late James C. Hopkins, who died in 2008.
Born in Fitchburg on March 24, 1937, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Bridie (Corbet) Sullivan. She was raised and educated in Fitchburg and was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School in Fitchburg. She earned her bachelor's degree at Fitchburg Teachers College and then earned her master's degree at Framingham State University.
Prior to retirement, she was employed as a middle school teacher at the Gibbons Middle School in Westborough.
Irene was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and was a member of the St. Luke's Women's Club, the Forever Young Group, and the St. Luke's Martha's and Mary's. She enjoyed walking, taking many cruises all over the world, and cherished the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her four children, James W. Hopkins and his wife, Tracy, of Falmouth, Patricia H. May and her husband, Michael, of Boylston, Susan Hopkins and her husband, Daniel Brangwynne, of South Paris, ME, and Michael S. Hopkins and his wife, Susannah, of Lincoln, RI; ten grandchildren, Rebecca and William Hopkins, Patrick, Margaret, Mackenzie, and Katherine May, Jennifer Goorman, Kieran Sadler, and Elizabeth and Grace Hopkins; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her sister Patricia Sullivan.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, at 10 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough, are Friday, March 15, from 4 to 7 P.M.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Right at Home of Westborough and the VNA Care Hospice Worcester team for their commitment, compassion, and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund, c/o Council #85, Knights of Columbus, 17 Willow St., Westborough, MA 01581 or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, W 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or via www.dana-farber.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019