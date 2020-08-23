Irene (Demetri) Mountzouris, 97
Marlborough - Irene (Demetri) Mountzouris, a longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 97.
Born in Webster on September 9, 1922, Irene was the daughter of James & Lillian (Geastis) Demetri. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School's Class of 1940 and New England Beauty Culture. Irene moved to Marlborough in 1947, and she married her husband, John Mountzouris, in 1951. She worked for many years in her family's restaurant, the Lenox Spa. She and John opened the Coach Lite Restaurant in 1967, and she was awarded "Business Woman of the Year" in 1979 by the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce. Irene enjoyed her retirement in Dennis Port. She is predeceased by her loving husband, John, her three brothers, John, Anthony, & Arthur Demetri, and her cherished daughter, Christine (Mountzouris) Kritikos.
Irene was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she enjoyed being called "YiaYia" by everyone who knew her, especially her grandchildren's friends. She loved crossword puzzles, daily newspapers, and a hot cup of coffee. Irene treasured the time she spent with her family, and she always looked forward to celebrating Christmas and Orthodox Easter. Traveling was one of her favorite things to do. While she took several trips to Greece, her most memorable journey was her pilgrimage to Jerusalem, where she was baptized in the Jordan River.
Irene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Peter & Patti Mountzouris, as well as her three grandchildren: Katie Kritikos and Sydney & Stephen Mountzouris. The family would like to express their gratitude to Benchmark Senior Living at Shrewsbury Crossings and Brookhaven Hospice for their professionalism and care.
Calling hours and funeral services will be held at Saints Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central Street, Marlborough, on Wednesday, August 26. Calling hours will be held from 9 AM–10:45 AM and immediately followed by funeral services at 11 AM. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 133 Wilson Street, Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory can be made to: Saints Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church in Marlborough or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Irene's online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com
