Irene C. Nelson, 82
Worcester - Irene C. (Bassan) Nelson, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. She leaves her beloved husband of 62 years Robert Nelson; a daughter Donna Nelson and her wife Regina Wagner of Attleboro; a son William Nelson Sr. and his wife Adriana of Milford; three grandchildren- Ashley, William Jr., and Melissa; two great-grandchildren Roberto and Galileo; two sisters- Mary Nelson, and Prudence Festa and her husband Tony; a brother Donald Bassan; sister-in-law Sandra Bassan; eight nieces; and five nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings Earl Bassan, George Bassan, Sarah Lorusso (Bassan), and brothers-in-law Francis Lorusso and Larry Nelson.
Irene was born in Webster, daughter of Earl and Teresa (Browne) Bassan. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked as a teller at People's Bank, a sales manager at RH White's, a lunch guard in the cafeteria at Burncoat Jr. High School, and was part of the retail association at Marshal's Department Store. She was a member of Our Lady of The Rosary in Worcester and enjoyed bingo, cleaning, and shopping with her grandchildren. Irene was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching tennis, golf, skating, the Red Sox and the Patriots.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-8pm in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Rosary, 23 Fales Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602. For directions or to leave an online condolence message please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019