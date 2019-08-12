|
|
Irene E. Nest, 95
Worcester - Irene E. Nest died July 28, just five days shy of her 96th birthday. She was a loving and compassionate woman who, prior to a recent bout of illness, was learning to knit, at the Auburn Senior Center, so she could make blankets and caps for newborn infants. She was a voracious reader, a loyal correspondent, who wrote entertaining letters to her long distance family and friends, an amateur genealogist, an avid theatre-goer, and a knowledgeable doll collector.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Nest, of Worcester; her granddaughter, Crosby; her sister, Marie Jewett and her husband, Ron, of Oregon; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews from Massachusetts, Maine, Oregon, Kentucky, Nebraska, Florida, and Washington State; and several cousins from Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Irene was predeceased by her husband, of 40 years, William T. Nest; her son, William T. Nest Jr., and her sister, Shirley B. Musci.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Beatrice (Cadarette) and Charles J. Flynn. She attended Commerce High School. Prior to becoming a mother and homemaker, she was employed at J.J. Newberry Co., and the George C. Whitney (Valentine) Co.
She developed many skills over her lifetime, including crocheting, tole and oil painting, gardening, millinery, and antique refinishing. She was also a staunch Democrat and member of the Mothers' Club that fought for a new school for the children in South Worcester.
There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Peter Church, 929 Main St., Worcester. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private, in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
For additional information visit: www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019