Irene B. Ohrn, 85
WORCESTER - Irene B. (Stencel) Ohrn, 85, of Worcester, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center with family by her side.
Irene leaves her husband and best friend of 49 years, Carl R. Ohrn; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Pelagia Flaminio, Jane Smith and Alfreda Letteri; and three brothers, Chester Sr., Stanley Jr. and Tadeusz Stencel.
Irene was born in Worcester, daughter of Stanley and Wadaslawa (Bocian) Stencel, and lived in Worcester most of her life.
She was a production manager in the envelope manufacturing industry in Worcester, where she worked for 35 years before retiring.
Irene was a great partner to her husband Carl and they enjoyed every day of their life together. They travelled extensively together covering most of the eastern seaboard from Nova Scotia to Florida and large parts of the United States this side of the Mississippi River. They also visited Texas.
Funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton will be private.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605, or the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019