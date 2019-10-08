Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Irene (LeHane) Pichette


1930 - 2019
Irene (LeHane) Pichette Obituary
Irene M. (LeHane) Pichette, 88

Dudley - Irene M. (LeHane) Pichette, 88, is now with her loved ones who have gone before her. Mrs. Pichette passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October 7th.

Irene leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Raymond E. Pichette; a daughter, Irene Belliveau; a grandson, David G. Belliveau; nephews and nieces and many cousins.

There will be no calling hours, burial will take place in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Irene may be made to either Central MA Hospice, 191 Pakachoag Street, Auburn, MA 01501 or Perkins School for the Blind, Perkins Trust, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472 (Please write Talking Book Library in the memo).

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street, Worcester is directing arrangements.

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
