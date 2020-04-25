|
Irene J.M. Shulten, 90
Worcester - Irene J.M. Shulten 90, of Worcester died on Friday, April 17, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Lucia Pace and Charlotte Lutinski; nephew, Mark Paul Shulten and his wife Kerrie of Worcester; two nieces, Paula DeLorm and her husband David, Stephanie Law and her husband John; grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard K.Shulten, Paul Shulten; nephews Stephen J. Shulten and Richard J. Shulten, Jr. Irene was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Alfonse and Sophia (Milewski) Shulten.
Irene was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and the Worcester School of Business Science and attended the American Institute of Banking of Boston, Worcester Chapter. She retired from the former Mechanics National Bank. She was a long time member of the now Diocesan Guild of Our Lady of Providence, serving as a past president and treasurer. She chaired and served on several committees and was instrumental in establishing the Guild of Our Lady of Providence Free Health Care Program at the request of the Diocese of Worcester. She served as Coordinator of the Volunteers until the program closed in August of 2011. Ms. Shulten was a volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital, Department of Oncology, serving as chair. She was a member of its National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration for life. She also volunteered in the Surgical Waiting Area. She was a member of RSVP, Volunteer on Literacy Corp and Worcester School Department. She was a member of the Friday Afternoon club. She was a previous member of the former Business and Professional Women of Worcester Chapter, (Corresponding Secretary), Credit Women International, District I (president and treasurer). She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church and the Women's Guild of Our Lady of Czestochowa.
The funeral was private. Burial is in Notre Dame Cemetery. HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St , Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or a . www. worcesterfuneral.com
