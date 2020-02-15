|
Irene R. (Thienel) Sigel
HOLDEN - Irene R. (Thienel) Sigel, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester. Born in Goffstown, New Hampshire, and raised in Worcester, Irene was the daughter of Arthur and Louise (Roy) Thienel and lived in Holden for 68 years.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughters, Denise E. Nephew and her husband, Peter of West Boylston and Darlene M. McGann and her husband, Leo of Jefferson; a brother, Armand Thienel and his wife, Joyce of Worcester; two sisters, Louise Orciani of Webster and Doris Arcudi of Milford; five grandchildren, John Mattison, Mark Mattison, Michelle Warman, Julie McGann and Shawn McGann; four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Meghan, Autumn and Kai; nephews and nieces. Besides her parents, Irene is predeceased by her daughter, Dianne C. Mattison; two brothers, Robert and Arthur Thienel; and a sister, Lena Thienel.
Irene delighted in providing a nurturing home for her family and filled it with love; she was a member of Greendale People's Church where she volunteered her time assisting with their community outreach dinners. Other community service projects she participated in included Sewing for Hope, Cancer Caps, and Blankets for Veterans. Irene always felt fortunate in life and was forever willing to selflessly contribute her time and talents to those in need.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Irene's family from 10 to 11 am on Friday, February 21, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden followed by a funeral service honoring her life at 11 am. Interment will take place at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020