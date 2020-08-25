Irene L. Stoddard, 87



SPENCER - Irene L. Stoddard, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Notre Dame Nursing home.



Irene was born in Warren on September 21, 1932 the daughter of Anna (Regula) and Albert Czynodel; both immigrants from Poland. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, Richard Stoddard, her parents, her sister Wanda Starzyk, her brother John Czynodel, and an infant sister Gladys Czynodel.



At age 16 she went to work for Roger's Plastics in West Warren where she worked for many years as a machine operator until she married in 1957 and started a family. She worked Mother's hours for Zayre's, Catholic Charities and Becker's College. She retired from Anna Maria College where she worked for 20 years.



Irene is survived by 2 sons Philip and his wife Mary Stoddard of Spencer, James and his wife Robin Stoddard of Charlton; and her 4 grandchildren Sara, Andrew, Colin, and Victoria which made her very proud.



Funeral services will be private for the family in Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Spencer. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St. Spencer.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store