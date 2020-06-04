Irene Szumilas
Irene M. Szumilas, 93

Sturbridge - Irene M. (Cisek) Szumilas, 93, of Gifford Rd., passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after an illness.

Her husband of 58 years, Alphonse K. Szumilas, passed away in 2005. Her son, Daniel Szumilas, passed away in 2000. She leaves her son, Andrew Szumilas of Sturbridge; and her daughter, Christine Berard and her longtime companion, William Bishop of Southbridge. She was born in Holyoke the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Starzec) Cisek.

Irene worked at American Optical Company and Dewey Electronics both in Southbridge. However, her entire life was spent as a devoted wife, mother and caregiver. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of the former St. Hedwig's Parish in Southbridge and a member of its Holy Rosary Sodality. Irene enjoyed cooking, gardening and loved nature.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Southbridge Rehabilitation and Health Care Center during her lengthy stay there, also the professional and compassionate members of the ER and ICU teams at Harrington Memorial Hospital.

A funeral Mass for Irene will be held on Monday, June 8th, at 11:00am in St. Joseph's Basilica, 53 Whitcomb St., Webster. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Southbridge. There are no calling hours.

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Basilica
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
