|
|
Irene (Sherr) Talbot, 96
Worcester - Irene M. (Sherr) Talbot, age 96, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Her husband, Nathan Talbot died in 2009. She leaves two sons, Seth Talbot and his wife, Bonnie of Portland, OR and Gill Talbot and his wife, Donna of Nashua, NH; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Talbot of Westborough; her brother, Carl Sherr and his wife, Joyce of Sutton and their children, Jennifer Sherr, Gary Sherr and his husband, Andre Campagna, Ed Sherr and his wife, Resa, and their daughters, Rachel and Rebecca; her grandchildren, Andrew, Melissa, Sydne, Reed and Ian Talbot; and many other nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her son, Jonathan Talbot; her brother, Harold Sherr; her sister, Renee Sherr; and her granddaughter, Heather Talbot.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of Isadore and Emma (Zagin) Sherr and lived in Westborough for over 20 years.
At the age of 19 Irene survived the Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston. She was a member of Congregation B'nai Shalom in Westborough.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, March 31st in the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Burial will be in B'nai Brith Cemetery in Worcester.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and compassionate care Irene received at the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a .
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019