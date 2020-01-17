|
Irene (Russell) Wronski
Sterling/Boca Raton, FL - Irene (Russell) Wronski, 96, of Boca Raton, formerly of Sterling, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Wednesday, December 25.
Her husband, Edwin E. Wronski died in 1997. She leaves a daughter, Sandra L. Catmen and her husband, Thomas of Sterling, her only granddaughter, Kristina Herbert and her husband, Justin of Ocean Springs, MS and four great-grandchildren whom she adored, Vanessa, Hawley, Samantha and Blake. She was born on September 18, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY daughter of Frank and Margaret (Clark) Russell.
Irene was a riveter on aircrafts during WWII and worked for many years at ITT Supernaut Wire Company in Clinton, before retiring. A special thank you to Trustbridge Hospice Care of West Palm Beach for providing exceptional comfort bedside care in her home.
A Visiting Hour will be held Friday, January 24 from 5 to 6pm followed by a Prayer Service at 6pm in Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. Burial will be private in Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020