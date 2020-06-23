Iris (Sclafani) Rose, 69Worcester - Iris (Sclafani) Rose, 69, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22nd 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital after being stricken ill at home.Iris and her husband Arthur Rose Jr. married themselves in 1970 and made it official in1996; she is also survived her brother, Stephen Sclafani of Worcester; her sister, Lisa Ann Sclafani of Worcester; a special aunt, Maryann Summerall of Port St. Lucie, FL and her Godson and his family, James Summerall of Port St. Lucie, FL. She is predeceased by a brother, Accurzio Sclafani who died in April 2019.Iris was born in Boston daughter of the late Frank and Olga (Garadozzi) Sclafani and grew up in the North End, she graduated from the former Julie Billiart Central High school in the North End and attended Boston Community College.Mrs. Rose attended Our Lady of the Angels Church in Worcester and was an avid watcher of EWTN on television. She enjoyed spending time outdoors watching the hummingbirds and bunnies in her backyard, but she was always the happiest when she was dancing to the music and her husband was singing to her. Iris truly loved to be with her family and seeing their expressions of delight always made her happy.The funeral will be held on Friday, June 26th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 5 to 7 PM in the funeral home with social distancing guidelines in place (Masks or face coverings are required). The family asks that flowers may be sent to help celebrate Iris' love of gardening.If you wish to share a memory or sign her online guestbook, please