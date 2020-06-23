Iris (Sclafani) Rose
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris (Sclafani) Rose, 69

Worcester - Iris (Sclafani) Rose, 69, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22nd 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital after being stricken ill at home.

Iris and her husband Arthur Rose Jr. married themselves in 1970 and made it official in1996; she is also survived her brother, Stephen Sclafani of Worcester; her sister, Lisa Ann Sclafani of Worcester; a special aunt, Maryann Summerall of Port St. Lucie, FL and her Godson and his family, James Summerall of Port St. Lucie, FL. She is predeceased by a brother, Accurzio Sclafani who died in April 2019.

Iris was born in Boston daughter of the late Frank and Olga (Garadozzi) Sclafani and grew up in the North End, she graduated from the former Julie Billiart Central High school in the North End and attended Boston Community College.

Mrs. Rose attended Our Lady of the Angels Church in Worcester and was an avid watcher of EWTN on television. She enjoyed spending time outdoors watching the hummingbirds and bunnies in her backyard, but she was always the happiest when she was dancing to the music and her husband was singing to her. Iris truly loved to be with her family and seeing their expressions of delight always made her happy.

The funeral will be held on Friday, June 26th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 5 to 7 PM in the funeral home with social distancing guidelines in place (Masks or face coverings are required). The family asks that flowers may be sent to help celebrate Iris' love of gardening.

If you wish to share a memory or sign her online guestbook, please

www.Royfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved