Irving Fins, 98
Worcester - Irving Fins, age 98, died at his residence in Concord, MA on Monday, February 10, 2020.
His wife of 67 years Beatrice (Samet) Fins died in 2012. He leaves a son Mark Fins of Newton, two daughters, Bonnie Stoddard of Madison, CT and Arlene wife of, Kent Issenberg of Acton, MA; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, David and Albert Fins and by his sister, Rae Landgarten.
He was born in Santco Spirtitos, Cuba, arriving in this country at age 6 and had lived in Worcester for 54 years before moving to Concord in 2011. For over 30 years he and his wife had lived their winters in Oldsmar and Clearwater Florida. He attended Brooklyn College.
With his brother, Albert Fins and his brother-in-law, Jerry Landgarten he owned Sanitary Dash Manufacturing Company for many years.
He had been a long time member of Congregation Beth Israel.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 1:00 PM ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13th IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL ON JAMESBURY DRIVE IN WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. BURIAL WILL BE IN B'NAI BRITH CEMETERY.
Memorial Observance will be held through 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 13th and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, February 14th at the residence of Mark Fins of Newton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts , 633 Salisbury Street, Worcester, 01609, Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, 01609 or to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020