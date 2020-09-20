Irving F. Orrell, Jr., 91Whitinsville - Irving F. Orrell, Jr., 91, died at home, Saturday, September 5. He is survived by his cousins, Patrick Orrell, of Princeton, Stephen Orrell, of Storrs, CT., David Orrell, of Eastport, ME., and his dear friend, Holly Johnston, of Whitinsville.Irv was born in Whitinsville, March 14, 1929, the son of Irving and Louisa (Hall) Orrell, and was a lifelong resident. He was a 1947 graduate of Northbridge High School. An electrical engineering major, Irv earned his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and an MBA from Babson College.Irv's career was spent in the defense industry at Sylvania, GTE, Honeywell, and Raytheon, where he held several patents while designing missile defense systems.He was a lifelong member of the United Presbyterian Church in Whitinsville, and he belonged to the Whitinsville Golf Club. He enjoyed travelling to Europe, and as an active alumnus and supporter of WPI, he accompanied the college chorus on European tours.A graveside funeral service will be held at 1pm, Tuesday, September 22, in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville. Masks are required. There are no Calling Hours. At the request of Irv's Family, please omit flowers. Memorial donations are requested to the Whitinsville Social Library, 17 Church Street, Whitinsville, MA., 01588.Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, please visit