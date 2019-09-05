Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1924 - 2019
Irving A. Solomon, 95

Worcester/Boca Raton - Irving A. Solomon, formerly of Worcester, died at his home in Boca Raton, Florida, on Saturday, August 31, after a long illness.

Mr. Solomon was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1924 and had lived in Worcester from 1946 to 2003, moving to Boca Raton in 2003. He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II. He had a lengthy career with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and later worked for Home Federal Savings Bank in Worcester.

A past president of the New England Council of B'nai Brith, Mr. Solomon was a long-time member of Temple Emanuel, Jewish War Veterans Post #32, Jewish Healthcare Center, Jewish Service Center for Older Adults, Jewish Family Service, and Probus Club. He was an active volunteer with Armdi of Boca Raton and Rachel's Table.

Mr. Solomon was an avid golfer at Holden Hills Country Club and an active tennis player in both Worcester and Boca Raton.

Mr. Solomon is predeceased by his wife, Edith (Katz) Solomon, his mother and father, Charles and Paula Solomon, his brother, Daniel Solomon, and his sister, Ruth Solomon. He leaves his daughters, Cheryl Barenberg and Lori Silverman, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WAS HELD IN B'NAI BRITH CEMETERY IN WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 100 North Parkway, Suite # 105, Worcester, MA 01605 or to Kids Café, 333 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester, MA 01604.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
