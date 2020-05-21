Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Raffa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Raffa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel Raffa Obituary
Isabel (Rana) Raffa, 100

Worcester - Isabel (Rana) Raffa, one hell of a run. 36,757 days, 100 & 3/4 years, 5 months shy of her 101st birthday and never a complaint. Lots of yelling at three boys but never heard a complaint, passed away Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, after a brief illness, joining in heaven her husband Philip and son Steven. A complete obituary will appear in the Monday edition of the telegram or at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -