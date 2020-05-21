|
Isabel (Rana) Raffa, 100
Worcester - Isabel (Rana) Raffa, one hell of a run. 36,757 days, 100 & 3/4 years, 5 months shy of her 101st birthday and never a complaint. Lots of yelling at three boys but never heard a complaint, passed away Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, after a brief illness, joining in heaven her husband Philip and son Steven. A complete obituary will appear in the Monday edition of the telegram or at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020