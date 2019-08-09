|
|
Isabel J. (Austin) Welch, 102
Northborough - On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Isabel J. (Austin) Welch, 102, passed away at home; the love of her family surrounded her as she passed. Isabel was born in Shoreham, Vermont, one of four children to the late Charles T. and Matilda E. (Bennett) Austin. She lived in Pittsfield, MA prior to moving to Northborough 76 years ago.
Isabel earned her LPN certification at the former Westborough State Hospital. She worked there her entire career, retiring 47 years ago. She also operated the former Kiengirset Kennels, raised Irish and English Setters, and for many years managed the town dog pound.
Isabel enjoyed her winter home in St. Petersburg, FL and summer home on Dorothy Pond in Millbury. Painting, collecting butterflies, card games and tending to her flower gardens were favorite past times. She is survived by three children, Carol A. Sinclair and her husband Samuel of Northborough, Kenneth L. Welch, Jr. and his wife Lora of Sun Lake, AZ, and George E. Welch and his wife Linda of Hudson; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great- grandchildren. Isabel's three siblings, Wallace Austin, Nobel Austin, and Genieva Webster, all preceded her in death.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 14, from 5-7 p.m at the Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral will be held from the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, with burial following in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. To leave a condolence please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019