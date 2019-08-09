Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Welch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel Welch Obituary
Isabel J. (Austin) Welch, 102

Northborough - On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Isabel J. (Austin) Welch, 102, passed away at home; the love of her family surrounded her as she passed. Isabel was born in Shoreham, Vermont, one of four children to the late Charles T. and Matilda E. (Bennett) Austin. She lived in Pittsfield, MA prior to moving to Northborough 76 years ago.

Isabel earned her LPN certification at the former Westborough State Hospital. She worked there her entire career, retiring 47 years ago. She also operated the former Kiengirset Kennels, raised Irish and English Setters, and for many years managed the town dog pound.

Isabel enjoyed her winter home in St. Petersburg, FL and summer home on Dorothy Pond in Millbury. Painting, collecting butterflies, card games and tending to her flower gardens were favorite past times. She is survived by three children, Carol A. Sinclair and her husband Samuel of Northborough, Kenneth L. Welch, Jr. and his wife Lora of Sun Lake, AZ, and George E. Welch and his wife Linda of Hudson; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great- grandchildren. Isabel's three siblings, Wallace Austin, Nobel Austin, and Genieva Webster, all preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 14, from 5-7 p.m at the Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral will be held from the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, with burial following in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. To leave a condolence please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now