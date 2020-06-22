Isabella "Bella" (DeNicola) Chionchio
Isabella "Bella" (DeNicola) Chionchio, 80

Worcester - Isabella "Bella" (DeNicola) Chionchio, 80, a wonderful Wife, Mother, Nonni and great Nonni of Worcester died peacefully Saturday June 20, 2020 in the Oasis at Dodge Park. Calling hours will be held on Friday morning in the funeral home from 9AM to 10:45AM. A full obituary will be in Wednesdays Telegram. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with Isabella's services.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
