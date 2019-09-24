|
|
Isabella F. Stanley, 10
Worcester - Isabella "Bella" Stanley passed away at the tender age of 10 on Friday, September 20, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She fought Mitochondrial Disease for the last several years with dignity, grace and a sprinkle of sassiness. Born in Worcester on December 31, 2008, Bella was the daughter of Stephanie L. (Bouchard) Stanley and the late Bruce E. Stanley Jr.
Besides her beloved mother Stephanie, she will be lovingly remembered and missed by her three brothers, Logan, Roman and Andrew Stanley all of Worcester; two sisters, Savannah Malavez and her husband Joe of Twentynine Palms, California and Abriana Stanley of Worcester; maternal grandparents, Sheryl McNeill of Northport, Florida and Joseph N. Bouchard, Jr. and his wife Carol of Lakeland, Florida; her paternal grandfather, Bruce E. Stanley, Sr.; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Bella was fascinated with the mystery and beauty of crystals and gemstones. She found comfort and peace while star-gazing and capturing the brilliance of a full moon on a warm summer's night. She loved to watch Sponge Bob and Animal Planet. Bella's legacy of love and hope will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bella's family from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, September 28, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden followed by a service of remembrance at 4 pm. Please wear her favorite colors pink, purple, aquamarine or glitter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bella's name to The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (www.umdf.org), 8085 Saltsburg Rd., Pittsburg, PA 15239. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019