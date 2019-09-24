Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella Stanley


2008 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabella Stanley Obituary
Isabella F. Stanley, 10

Worcester - Isabella "Bella" Stanley passed away at the tender age of 10 on Friday, September 20, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She fought Mitochondrial Disease for the last several years with dignity, grace and a sprinkle of sassiness. Born in Worcester on December 31, 2008, Bella was the daughter of Stephanie L. (Bouchard) Stanley and the late Bruce E. Stanley Jr.

Besides her beloved mother Stephanie, she will be lovingly remembered and missed by her three brothers, Logan, Roman and Andrew Stanley all of Worcester; two sisters, Savannah Malavez and her husband Joe of Twentynine Palms, California and Abriana Stanley of Worcester; maternal grandparents, Sheryl McNeill of Northport, Florida and Joseph N. Bouchard, Jr. and his wife Carol of Lakeland, Florida; her paternal grandfather, Bruce E. Stanley, Sr.; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Bella was fascinated with the mystery and beauty of crystals and gemstones. She found comfort and peace while star-gazing and capturing the brilliance of a full moon on a warm summer's night. She loved to watch Sponge Bob and Animal Planet. Bella's legacy of love and hope will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bella's family from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, September 28, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden followed by a service of remembrance at 4 pm. Please wear her favorite colors pink, purple, aquamarine or glitter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bella's name to The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (www.umdf.org), 8085 Saltsburg Rd., Pittsburg, PA 15239. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now