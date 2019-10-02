|
Isabelle Bouquard, 88
Marlborough - Isabelle (Sette) Bouquard, 88, a resident of Marlborough Mass, formerly Zebulon, North Carolina, Ft Pierce Florida and Buffalo NY, passed away peacefully with loved ones gathered at her side Friday September 27, 2019.
Isabelle was born May 6th, 1931 in Buffalo, NY a daughter of Michael and Nicoletta (Marzella) Sette. Raised and educated in Buffalo, she married the "Love of her life" Thomas J. Bouquard on June 18, 1960. They began a 46-year marriage of love, dedication and family living and working in Buffalo as an Administrative assistant many years in the Williamsville School System until retiring. Thomas and Isabelle then in 1994 moved to Ft Pierce, Florida where they enjoyed the Florida warmth and lifestyle. In September of 2006, Isabelle and Tom moved to Zebulox, North Carolina until Tom passed in December of 2006. She then moved to Marlborough, MA. In March of 2016.
Isabelle is survived by her three daughters, Denise M. Bouquard of Tonawanda, New York formerly of Zebulon N. Carolina, Rene R. Olivieri and her husband Steve of Shrewsbury, and Michelle A. Hickey of Wilson, N. Carolina; four grandchildren, Antonio (AJ) and Angela Olivieri, Megan and Kate Hickey; a brother, Guy Sette of Clarence, NY; a close cousin, Connie Carbone; many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband Tom, a brother Frank also predeceased her.
Isabelle was a former member of St Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church in Ft Pierce. She was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; spending time with family and friends, baking cookies, travel with Tom, cruises, retirement and social involvement with friends in Florida, bingo and line dancing. She truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important aspects of life and had room in her heart for everyone she met. Isabelle had a great sense of humor, was very generous with her love, time and resources, and helped anyone she could. Her unwavering faith kept her grounded and helped her through life's challenges. Isabelle's passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5th at 12:30 pm in the Chapel of New Horizons retirement community, 400 Hemenway St, Marlborough, MA 01752. A period of visitation will be held from 11:30 am to the start of the service at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Isabelle's name can be made to the Susan G. Komen for a cure foundation, New England Donation Processing Center, 76 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032. https://komennewengland.org/make-a-donation/. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019