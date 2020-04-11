|
Isaira M. (Gomez) Garcia, 98
WORCESTER - Isaira M. (Gomez) Garcia, 98, a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, of Worcester passed away peacefully, Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Webster Manor.
Isaira was born in Matanzas, Cuba, a daughter of the late Mario Gomez and Maria De La Fuente. Raised and educated in Cuba, Isaira immigrated to the United States in 1970. She studied and worked hard to become an American Citizen and was proud to be sworn in on September 21, 1995, something she so much coveted and dreamed for. Isaira worked as a machinist for the Phalo Plastic Corporation in Shrewsbury before her retirement.
She leaves the family she guided and loved so much, her daughter Lourdes Olazabal and her husband Marcelino of Worcester; her two grandchildren, Angela Maria Grillo and her husband John and Omar Olazabal and his wife Biana; three great grandchildren, Alexander and Pierre Olazabal and Jack Michael Grillo; her former husband, Julio M. Garcia; many nephews, extended family and friends both in the United States and in Cuba. Isaira is predeceased by two brothers, Mario and Franklin Gomez and two sisters, Marianela Gomez and Iraida Gomez.
Isaira's family always came first in her life no matter what. She was the backbone of them and remained devoted to her family especially her grandchildren. Isaira was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, spending time with her family and friends, and family dinners. She truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important and she had room in her heart for everyone and anyone she met. Isaira was very generous with her love, her time and her resources, and helped anyone she could. Her unwavering faith kept her grounded and helped her through life's challenges. Isaira's passing leaves a hole in her all of her loved one's hearts but her loving and caring soul will never be forgotten.
The Garcia family would like to thank the Webster Manor Long-term Care Center for the care, comfort and compassion they gave to Isaira during a difficult time.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services for Isaira will be held privately. A life celebration will be planned in the future. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020