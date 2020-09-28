Isolina (Distefano) "Nonna" Bonaventura
UXBRIDGE - Isolina (Distefano) "Nonna" Bonaventura, 92, passed away on Sun. Sept. 27, 2020 after a period of declining health. Her husband of 54 years, Peter J. Bonaventura died Oct. 16, 2002.
Lena is survived by her son, Patrick A. Bonaventura of Uxbridge; her daughter, Diane M. McNeil of Uxbridge; 2 grandchildren, Adam P. Bonaventura of Uxbridge and Andrea L. McNeil of Uxbridge; 4 great-grandchildren, Peter, Claudia, Audrey and Makenzie Marie; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 3 brothers, Orlando, Fernando, and Antonio; and sisters, Amalia, and Gina, and a grandson Damian P. Bonaventura predeceased her in 2018.
Born in Pettorano, Italy on May 1, 1928 Lena was the daughter of Sebastiano and Dominica (DiVittorio) Distefano and emigrated to the United States in 1948 as the War Bride of Staff Sargeant Peter J. Bonaventura. Mrs. Bonaventura worked as a Spinner at the former Waucantuck Mill, Uxbridge Worsted Co., Bernat Yarn Co., and Jack Emette Yarn Corp. for many years.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Uxbridge, the church of her marriage at age 19. A wonderful cook, Lena enjoyed knitting, crocheting, occasional trips to the casino, and most of all her family. She was also a former member of the N. Uxbridge Italian Club.
Her funeral home service will be held on Fri. Oct. 2 at 10:30 AM in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior from 9:30- 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lena's memory may be made to: The Uxbridge Senior Center, 36 S. Main St., Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com