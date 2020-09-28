1/1
Isolina "Nonna" (Distefano) Bonaventura
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isolina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isolina (Distefano) "Nonna" Bonaventura

UXBRIDGE - Isolina (Distefano) "Nonna" Bonaventura, 92, passed away on Sun. Sept. 27, 2020 after a period of declining health. Her husband of 54 years, Peter J. Bonaventura died Oct. 16, 2002.

Lena is survived by her son, Patrick A. Bonaventura of Uxbridge; her daughter, Diane M. McNeil of Uxbridge; 2 grandchildren, Adam P. Bonaventura of Uxbridge and Andrea L. McNeil of Uxbridge; 4 great-grandchildren, Peter, Claudia, Audrey and Makenzie Marie; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 3 brothers, Orlando, Fernando, and Antonio; and sisters, Amalia, and Gina, and a grandson Damian P. Bonaventura predeceased her in 2018.

Born in Pettorano, Italy on May 1, 1928 Lena was the daughter of Sebastiano and Dominica (DiVittorio) Distefano and emigrated to the United States in 1948 as the War Bride of Staff Sargeant Peter J. Bonaventura. Mrs. Bonaventura worked as a Spinner at the former Waucantuck Mill, Uxbridge Worsted Co., Bernat Yarn Co., and Jack Emette Yarn Corp. for many years.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Uxbridge, the church of her marriage at age 19. A wonderful cook, Lena enjoyed knitting, crocheting, occasional trips to the casino, and most of all her family. She was also a former member of the N. Uxbridge Italian Club.

Her funeral home service will be held on Fri. Oct. 2 at 10:30 AM in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior from 9:30- 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lena's memory may be made to: The Uxbridge Senior Center, 36 S. Main St., Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
10:30 AM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved