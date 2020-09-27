1/1
Israel Garcia
Israel "Ike" Garcia

Worcester - Israel "Ike" Garcia, 67, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Ike is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Mary M. (Semmann) Garcia; three children, Israel C. Garcia and his wife Jonelle of Bristow, VA, Benjamin D. Lane and his wife Lisa of Gorham, ME, and Catherine Lane of Bethel, ME; two brothers, Freddy Garcia of Clinton and Jose Garcia of New Mexico; a sister, Maria Guzman of Cortlandt Manor, NY; five grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Ike was predeceased by a sister, Edna Garcia. He was born in New York City, son of the late, Dolores "Poncho" and Josefina (Soto) Garcia.

Upon graduation from high school, Ike enrolled at Potsdam University and later served his nation proudly in the United States Air Force. He lived for several years in Rapid City, SD, before moving to Worcester in 1980. Ike worked as a postal clerk for many years at the United States Post Office in Worcester, retiring in 2017.

Ike was a talented archer and certified archery instructor. He was a member of the Lunenburg Archers at the Lunenburg Sportsmen's Club, serving as club secretary for several years. He was a member of the Massachusetts and National Field Archery Associations and had been awarded the State Championship in Target Archery. He enjoyed woodworking, New England Sports, especially the Patriots and was devoted to his family and to his faithful dogs Rocky and Jack.

Services are being held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Lunenburg Archery Club, 250 Reservoir Road, Lunenburg, MA 01462.

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
