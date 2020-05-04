|
Italia V. "Tally" Sullivan, 101
Westborough - Italia "Tally" (Caforio) Sullivan 101 formerly of North Grafton, a WWII Marine Corps Veteran died peacefully on Saturday May 2, 2020. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Cosmo and Antoinette (Savona) Caforio, and wife to the late Robert J. Sullivan who died in 1992. Tally was also pre-deceased by her siblings, Anita Bisceglia, O. "Resty" Caforio, Alice Borci, and John Caforio. Tally leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester, Tally went on to graduate from Becker College in Worcester and after her service to her country as a Marine Corps Sergeant she went on to work for the Norton Company of Worcester as an accountant for 38 years retiring in 1980.
Tally was the past president of the Norton Women's 25-year Club and a longtime member of the Norton Alumni Association. Tally will also be remembered for her love of design and was an incredible seamstress designing and making stylish clothes.
A very special thank you to all the wonderful care givers who served Tally and comforted her through out her final years, your faithfulness is greatly appreciated.
Due to the Covid virus pandemic, Military honors and interment will be held privately on Wednesday at the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 is honored to serve the Sullivan family.
