Ivan Ramirez, 79
WORCESTER - Ivan Ramirez, 79, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester. He was the husband of the late Cheryl (Lee) Ramirez.
Born in Medellin, Columbia, he was the son of the late Conrado and Josefina (Gaviria) Ramiirez and was raised and educated in Columbia.
Ivan was employed as a Lab Technician for the Norton Company prior to his retirement.
He is survived by a niece, Lori Fleming of Harrisville, RI, a nephew, Robert Lee of Burke, VA and family in Columbia.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 9, at 11:00 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, South St., Westborough. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Arrangements by Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019