J. Michael King, 71
WORCESTER - J. Michael King, 71, of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Worcester, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home.
He leaves a son Michael King and his wife Nicole of Worcester, a daughter Tara Brunelle and her husband Brian of West Boylston, two sisters, Phyllis Agurkis and her husband David of North Carolina, and Mary King and her husband Peter Zimmermann of Concord; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Michael was also looking forward to the birth of a fifth grandchild expected by Michael and Nicole next year.
Michael was born in Worcester, son of Charlie and Phyllis I. (Sadowski) King. He lived most of his life in Worcester before moving to Naples ten years ago.
He was a 1966 graduate of Saint John's High School in Shrewsbury. He attended Westfield State College and completed his education at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Michael retired to Naples after working for many years in the Worcester office of the Massachusetts State Lottery. In Naples, he worked part-time with his close friends Lou Difusco and Bob Bause in the real estate business.
Mike always enjoyed playing golf and racquetball.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019