J. Paul Durgin, 71
Dudley - J.Paul Durgin, 71, of Dudley, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home. Paul was born March 11, 1948 in Worcester MA to Ann Marie (Morrissey) Schold and R. Lloyd Durgin. Paul leaves behind his daughter and son in law, Jodi and Scott Peck, two beloved grandchildren who were his world-Spencer and Raegan Peck and his beloved dog, Cooper, all of Dudley. Paul also leaves behind 3 brothers, William Durgin and his wife Linda of Whitinsville, MA, Donald Durgin of Auburn and Timothy Durgin of Shrewsbury, two sisters, Colleen St. Francis and her husband Ernest of Holden, MA and Darlene Durgin and her longtime partner, Arthur Brouthers of Ormond Beach, FL.; several nieces and nephews whom he was very close to. He also leaves several very close friends including Jim and Ann Toohill of Worcester and Reggie and Pat Teal of Oxford.
Paul was predeceased by his son Christopher Durgin, his brother Richard Durgin and his sister in law, Judith Durgin.
Paul graduated from South High School in 1966 and joined the National Guard in 1967. He was an entrepreneur beginning with the Chadwick Square Texaco station and moving on to be a contract carrier for Marane Oil for several years. He ended his career as a Real Estate Manager on the beach at Ormond Ocean Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Paul had a passion for all things baseball or softball and could often be found on the baseball or softball field where his grandchildren or great nephews played and enjoying the game and cheering on his "prodigies" reminiscing to anyone who would listen about his "younger" days.
Paul will be missed by all who knew him.
Visiting Hours to Celebrate Paul's Life will be held Saturday, February 1 from 3 to 5pm with a Prayer Service at 5pm in Callahan Fay Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shepherd Hill field renovation project at Shepherd Hill Booster Club, 68 Dudley Oxford Rd, Dudley, MA 01571 or https://squareup.com/store/shepherd-hill-booster-club-online . Please mention "Field Reno in honor of J.P. Durgin" in the text.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020