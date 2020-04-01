Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Douglas - J. Richard "Dick" Ofcarcik, 77, died Sat. March 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janet A. (Lee) Ofcarcik.

He is also survived by his 4 children, Sharon M. Ofcarcik of Douglas, Karen L. Heredia and her husband Gustavo of Miami, FL, Susan J. Richard and her husband Brian of Uxbridge, and Richard J. Ofcarcik and his wife Kathryn of Chester, NH; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Francis "Jack" Ofcarcik and his wife Marcia; a sister in-law, Judith Ofcarcik; many cousins in Slovakia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, John Ofcarcik.

Dick's services will be privately held at the convenience of his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to: The Douglas Historical Society, or to the Douglas Ambulance Fund. To leave a condolence message for his family, and read full obituary please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
