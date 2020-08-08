John M. "Jack" Connelly, Jr., 83
Clinton - John M. "Jack" Connelly, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Bette (Kennedy) Connelly; their children: Pamela Audino of Sturbridge; Timothy J. Connelly & companion Linda Kadlik of Clinton; Tracey Brinkman & husband James of Plymouth; Jack Connelly & companion Jacqueline Goguen of Leominster; and Amy Taylor of Clinton. He leaves three sisters: Sharon Moran, Susan McNamara & husband Joseph, all of Clinton; and Jayne Day of Barre; 7 grandchildren: Zachary, Joshua, Timothy, Michael, Brady, Gabrielle, and Hannah; great-grandchildren: Mia Bella, Gianna, Zander, Rowan, and Anthony; brothers & sisters-in-law: Thomas Kennedy & Betty of Lancaster; and Richard Kennedy & Judy of Clinton; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by two grandchildren, Cory Audino and Casey Patricia Audino.
Jack was born in Clinton to the late J. Milton & Jeanette (Connery) Connelly. He graduated as President of the Clinton High School Class of 1956, and achieved his degree from Bridgewater State Teachers College. Jack then enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Army and returned home safely following two years of service. He began his lifelong career with the United States Postal Service, working as a mail carrier and later retiring as Union President and Superintendent of Postal Operations after thirty-three years with the Clinton Post Office. Jack attended daily adoration as a man of great faith and was a lifelong parishioner of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. Actively involved in his community, Jack coached Clinton minor league baseball for many years, served on the Bigelow Free Public Library Board, and held membership with the Clinton Elks Lodge and Turn Verein. He was a really, really big fan of the Patriots and Red Sox, and an avid golfer with a hole-in-one to his credit. More than anything, Jack lived every day with love and appreciation for his family. Calling hours will be held from 4 until 7PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending all services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jack Connelly to: American Cancer Society
-3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
-501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be placed atwww.philbincomeaufh.com