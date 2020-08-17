Jack O'Leary, 61



WORCESTER - On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Jack O'Leary (61), loving husband and father of 4 children, passed away at home.



Jack (John) Francis O'Leary was born in Worcester, August 29, 1958 to Francis J. and Joyce C. (Amidon) O'Leary. He lived in Worcester his whole life. Jack met his childhood sweetheart; Louise 48 years ago, and they married on June 25, 1977, and had several children. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Francis Joseph O'Leary, his mother, Joyce C. Amidon, and his son, Francis Joseph O'Leary.



He is survived by his wife Louise M (Sherwin) O'Leary, his three daughters, Stephanie L. Blackstone, Jillian M. Taylor, and Rebecca A. Allen, his 5 sisters, Susan J. Beshaw, Patricia M. Peloquin, Tina-Marie MacManus, Sherril A. Rankfalla, Cynthia J. Lane, and 11 beloved grandchildren.



He attended and graduated from Burncoat Jr. and Senior High School. After high school, Jack enlisted and served honorably in the U.S. Navy. Jack was a security officer at the headquarters of Allmerica insurance company and later the Hanover Insurance Co. in Worcester, where he worked for 34 years.



He was also a member of the TIARA (The Irish Ancestral Research Association), the SARA (Swedish Ancestral Research Association), the Shrewsbury Historical Society, The Heart Brothers Foundation and an active member of Bethlehem Bible Church.



He had a passion for genealogy, bird watching, carpentry, camping, fishing and hiking, history, an avid reader and a love of Ireland. But most of all he loved to spend time with his family, he was the one you could always turn to for anything. He was also known for his Irish stubbornness.



A private funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bethlehem Bible Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to The Heart Brothers Foundation or Bethlehem Bible Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store