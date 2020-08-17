1/1
Jack O'Leary
1958 - 2020
Jack O'Leary, 61

WORCESTER - On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Jack O'Leary (61), loving husband and father of 4 children, passed away at home.

Jack (John) Francis O'Leary was born in Worcester, August 29, 1958 to Francis J. and Joyce C. (Amidon) O'Leary. He lived in Worcester his whole life. Jack met his childhood sweetheart; Louise 48 years ago, and they married on June 25, 1977, and had several children. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Francis Joseph O'Leary, his mother, Joyce C. Amidon, and his son, Francis Joseph O'Leary.

He is survived by his wife Louise M (Sherwin) O'Leary, his three daughters, Stephanie L. Blackstone, Jillian M. Taylor, and Rebecca A. Allen, his 5 sisters, Susan J. Beshaw, Patricia M. Peloquin, Tina-Marie MacManus, Sherril A. Rankfalla, Cynthia J. Lane, and 11 beloved grandchildren.

He attended and graduated from Burncoat Jr. and Senior High School. After high school, Jack enlisted and served honorably in the U.S. Navy. Jack was a security officer at the headquarters of Allmerica insurance company and later the Hanover Insurance Co. in Worcester, where he worked for 34 years.

He was also a member of the TIARA (The Irish Ancestral Research Association), the SARA (Swedish Ancestral Research Association), the Shrewsbury Historical Society, The Heart Brothers Foundation and an active member of Bethlehem Bible Church.

He had a passion for genealogy, bird watching, carpentry, camping, fishing and hiking, history, an avid reader and a love of Ireland. But most of all he loved to spend time with his family, he was the one you could always turn to for anything. He was also known for his Irish stubbornness.

A private funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bethlehem Bible Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to The Heart Brothers Foundation or Bethlehem Bible Church.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

15 entries
August 18, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathy. May God comfort Jack’s family.
Hope and Esther Abisamra
Friend
August 18, 2020
Louise and family. Special prayers go out to you in your loss. May you find comfort in remembering all the happy times you shared with Jackie as a loving husband and dad and grandfather.
Nancy-Jo LaMonica
Friend
August 18, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Liz Sullivan
Friend
August 18, 2020
Rest in peace my Facebook friend I'll miss you on Facebook
George
Friend
August 18, 2020
Susan, Cindy, Sherri, Tina & Patti,
How lucky, Jackie was to have such great sisters to cheer him day by day.
May you all find comfort in the memories you hold close to your hearts.
Our deepest sympathy,
Sue & Rocco Franchi
Sue franchi
Family
August 18, 2020
I remember Jack from HS and he was always a good guy. After many years I ran into Jack at Hanover and was glad to have had the opportunity to become friends again. R.I.P. Jack
Scott Blakeney
Friend
August 18, 2020
Louise & family,
We are so sorry to hear of Jackie’s passing. May the happy memories comfort you in the days ahead.
Our deepest sympathy,
Rocco & Sue Franchi
Susan franchi
Family
August 18, 2020
May you find eternal peace Jackie.
Only knew you as a very young man. A good young man.
Nancy-Jo LaMonica
Friend
August 17, 2020
Jack had to endure more hardship in life than anyone else I’ve ever known. That he was able to do so and to create, with Louise, such a loving family is testament to the man that he was.
Paul Benoit
Family
August 17, 2020
RIP, the pain, the surgeries, the meds,are all gone now.rest qith our lord & may peace be with you
Robert a.kincaid
Friend
August 17, 2020
To my brother-in-law Jack, your strengths were the solid foundation of which your family was built upon. It spread not only to a new generation but thru the rest of our family. Your duty to family and church knew no bounds. We were all blessed by your leadership, your love will be surly missed.
John Sherwin
Family
August 17, 2020
Always like Jack, new him forever.
Phil Barter
Friend
August 17, 2020
Jack's love for his family was deep and abiding. He was a wonderful person and had a passion for living and for learning. He will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.
Lynn & Bill Murphy and Melissa Maxham:
Family
August 17, 2020
My favorite picture of him. I’m so glad he got to go to his beloved Ireland.
My heart hurts baby brother. I know you are in a better place. Happy, healthy and back together with Mum, Dad, Frankie and a long list of others.
Fly free with your angels. Until we meet again, I will always be looking for your cardinals.
Love you more
You will always be O’LEARY STRONGEST!!!
Pattie Peloquin
Sister
August 17, 2020
Louise, Steph, Jill & Becky,
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. We know you all have your own special memories-keep them close.
Love to you.
Sherri & Bob
Family
