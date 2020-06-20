Jack L. Wolfson, 95
Worcester - Jack Leonard Wolfson age 95 of Boynton Beach, Florida died on Thursday, June 18, at his summer residence in Worcester. Jack took great pleasure in family and friends, as well as in his professional career as a well-respected Worcester attorney.
He leaves his beloved wife of 68 years, Marcia (Paul) Wolfson: a son, Jeffrey Wolfson and his wife, Terry; a daughter, Geri, wife of Chris Fuhrmann; and four grandchildren, Dan, Rachel, Dana and Andrew. He was predeceased by his sister Rose Praglin of Waterloo, Iowa during the past month.
He was born in Worcester the son of Morris and Cora (Krock) Wolfson and lived in Worcester until moving to Florida a number of years ago.
Jack graduated Clark University in 1948 with a Bachelor's Degree, with honors in Business Administration. He was President of his senior class, played varsity baseball and was a member of Gryphon Honor Society. He graduated from Boston University Law School in 1951 where he was the Editor of Law Review.
Jack founded the Worcester law firm of Conlin and Wolfson which later became Wolfson, Dodson, Keenan & Cotton. Conlin and Wolfson was the first ecumenical law firm in Worcester. Years later, Jack received the Saint Thomas More Ecumenical Award from Holy Cross College.
Jack's practice originally focused on corporate and bankruptcy law, but his abilities later expanded to real estate, wills and trusts. Jack was listed in Best Lawyers in America and was elected to the Executive Board of the Worcester County Bar Association.
He was a Trustee of Temple Emanuel Sinai and a past President of its Brotherhood, receiving its Man of the Year Award. He fondly remembered being the Program Chairman for the October 22, 1962 U.S. Senate campaign debate between Ted Kennedy and Henry Cabot Lodge on the evening of President Kennedy's historic Cuban Missile Crisis Speech. He was Chairman of the Contribution Committee of the Greater Worcester Community Foundation. Jack was an avid golfer and was a lifelong member of the Level Lodge of Masons and Mount Pleasant (now Haven) Country Club.
Graveside funeral services will be held privately in B'Nai Birth Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Temple Emanuel Sinai Brotherhood Wolfson Family Scholarship Fund, 661 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609, Clark University, Attn: Development Office, 950 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610 or to a charity of one's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.