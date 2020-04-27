Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Jacob Miller Obituary
MILLER - Jacob George

Worcester - Age 95, of Worcester, formerly of Dorchester, Mattapan, Newton, and Westborough MA on Friday, April 24, 2020. For 65 years the beloved husband of Bernice (Derman) Miller. Devoted father of Tobie Becker and husband Rob of Westborough, MA, Bruce Miller and wife Laya Steinberg of Newton, MA, and Risa Ellis and husband Jim of Sutton, MA. "Baboo" was the adored grandfather of Jamie Yomtov and husband Rob, Lindsay Fiorito and husband Jesse, Matthew Ellis and wife Victoria, Kara Fitzpatrick and husband Stephen, Jonathan Becker, Jason Ellis and fiancé Jennifer Jackson, Marina Miller, and Perry Miller. Beloved "Great Baboo" to great grand-children Wyatt, Asher and Avery.

George was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Services are private. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Jewish War Veterans or other .

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
