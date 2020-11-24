Jacqueline (Stafinski) Allen, 77Worcester - Jacqueline (Stafinski) Allen, 77, of Worcester, died on Sunday, November 22nd in UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus after a brief illness.Jackie was married to the late John Allen, who died in 1972. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Archambault and her husband, Brian of Oxford; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.Private funeral services are being handles by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester.To share a memory of Jackie or to sign her online guestbook, please visit