Jacqueline (Stafinski) Allen
1943 - 2020
Jacqueline (Stafinski) Allen, 77

Worcester - Jacqueline (Stafinski) Allen, 77, of Worcester, died on Sunday, November 22nd in UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus after a brief illness.

Jackie was married to the late John Allen, who died in 1972. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Archambault and her husband, Brian of Oxford; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Private funeral services are being handles by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester.

To share a memory of Jackie or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
