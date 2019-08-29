|
Jacqueline Ann Kennedy, 27
Shrewsbury - Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Kennedy, 27, of 55 Colonial Drive, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th, after her long battle with cystic fibrosis. She died peacefully at Brigham and Woman's hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her devoted parents, James A. Kennedy, MD and Marcia Migliorelli-Kennedy; her loving brother, Myles Kennedy; aunts, Nancy White of Shrewsbury and Ipha Kennedy of Amite Louisiana; cousin, Jessica Clement and her husband Dustin, and their daughter, Anna whom Jacqueline cherished and many friends.
Jackie belonged to the Saint Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, Boylston, MA. Following her graduation from Shrewsbury High School, she attended Champlain College in Burlington, VT; however, due to increasing medical difficulties, she had to move back to Shrewsbury where she enrolled as a part-time student at Worcester State University.
Up until her death she worked as an office assistant at Wachusett Family Dental for Doctor Luigi Palermo, DMD. She took great pride and joy in working with him and his staff. We thank Dr. Palermo for his steadfast support of Jacqueline's medical challenges.
Jacqueline brought joy to every life she touched. She would do anything for her friends and family. She was a free spirit who selflessly helped everyone through their difficult times never complaining about her own medical challenges. In 2005 she was awarded the Sherry Shepherd Award. "It is awarded to the student who best exemplifies Sherry's Altruistic Spirit, her concern for others and her positive approach to life even in the face of difficulties.
She loved her two cats, Sabrina and Belle, as well as all the neighborhood cats. As a hobby, she made beautiful bracelets.
She loved visiting Blythewood Plantation, her father's family home in Louisiana. During her visits, she was treated like a princess by her father's extended family.
Special thanks to the UMass Medical Center's Cystic Fibrosis Team. Thanks to the Shrewsbury police and ambulance services who were able to get Jacqueline to the hospital where she could be with her family during her final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to remember and celebrate her life during Calling Hours on Monday, September 2, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Tuesday, September 3, departing the funeral home at 9:40 a.m., processing to a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Mary of The Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Association, by visiting www.fightcf.cff.org, select the donate option and when asked to choose a chapter, select Massachusetts/Rhode Island.
There is an online register for messages and condolence, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019