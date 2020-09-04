Jacqueline A. (Poitras) Antinovitch, 77HOLDEN - Jacqueline A. (Poitras) Antinovitch passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Born in Norwich, CT., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Anne (Tetreault) Poitras. She is predeceased by her only child, James Ranicar III.Jacqueline is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Joseph J. Antinovitch; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Ranicar of North Granby, CT.; Jamie and Deb's three children, Justin, Benjamin and Lucas Ranicar; four step-children, Mary Louise Brytowski and her husband, Julian of Worcester, Joseph Antinovitch and his wife, Mary of Brookfield, Michele Gifford and her husband David Carlson of North Grafton, and Raymond Antinovitch and his wife, Jen of Worcester; many grand-children and great-grand-children.Jackie was a regular parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson. She retired from Unum in 2013 where she was an Administrative Assistant for many years.Jackie most loved spending time with her family, was an avid reader of fiction novels, enjoyed gardening and looked forward to at least one annual trip to her favorite vacation spot - Old Orchard Beach in Maine.The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the kind, compassionate and respectful care that she received at the Jewish Healthcare Center.Calling hours will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 9, at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. A burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson, MA 01522 or to the Employee Benefit Fund/Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.