1/1
Jacqueline Hitchcock
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline D. Hitchcock

Sterling - Jacqueline D. (Goyer) Hitchcock, 99, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after an illness.

She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Joseph Victor and Frances Genevieve (Fournier) Goyer and had lived most of her life in Sterling. Jacqueline graduated from North High School and later earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Framingham State College in 1963. She was a social worker for many years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts before retiring as a supervisor in 1986.

Her beloved husband of 72 years, Kenneth A. Hitchcock, passed away in 2015. She leaves her daughters, Judith A. Hitchcock of Brookfield and Wendy J. Hitchcock of Sterling.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved