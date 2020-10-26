Jacqueline D. HitchcockSterling - Jacqueline D. (Goyer) Hitchcock, 99, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after an illness.She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Joseph Victor and Frances Genevieve (Fournier) Goyer and had lived most of her life in Sterling. Jacqueline graduated from North High School and later earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Framingham State College in 1963. She was a social worker for many years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts before retiring as a supervisor in 1986.Her beloved husband of 72 years, Kenneth A. Hitchcock, passed away in 2015. She leaves her daughters, Judith A. Hitchcock of Brookfield and Wendy J. Hitchcock of Sterling.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit