Jacqueline G. Matis, 81
HOLDEN - Jacqueline G. (Fairbanks) Matis, 81, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was a resident of the Odd Fellows Home for the past 5 years. Her beloved husband, Sigmund A. Matis, Jr. passed away on February 5, 2020.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her two sons, Mark Matis and his wife, Tammy of Farmville, NC and David Matis and his companion, Kathleen Eager of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Amanda Hill of SC and Zachary Matis of NC; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Matis and Warren Hill, Jr. of SC; and her sister, Barbara A. Walker of Springfield, VT.
Jackie was born in Ware, MA, a daughter of the late June and Roslyn Fairbanks. She was a graduate of Wachusett High School and had lived in Holden for over 60 years. She worked for the Town of Holden in the Tax Assessor's Office for many years and was very active at the Holden Senior Center. Jackie also loved her crafts. She made a doll house with intricate doll house furniture, and like her mother, she was also a talented painter. She also enjoyed ceramics, knitting and crocheting. Jackie was always busy making things for others and was very proud of her work.
In honoring Jackie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. She will be laid to rest along with her husband at Grove Cemetery in Holden when the Covid-19 crisis has ended. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020