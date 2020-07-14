1/1
Jacqueline McNamara
1928 - 2020
Jacqueline A. "Jackie"

McNamara, 91

WORCESTER - Jacqueline A. "Jackie" (Shannon) McNamara, 91, died peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 57 years, John H. "Jack" McNamara, a retired Worcester Fire Lieutenant, died January 16, 2009.

She leaves four sons, Michael D. McNamara and his wife Evie of Leominster, Sean P. McNamara and his wife Carolyn of Sutton, Thomas F. McNamara and his wife Anne of Auburn, Peter T. McNamara of Phoenix, AZ; three daughters, Patricia A. Szafarowicz and her husband James of Oakham, Mary C. Miller and her husband Leo of Paxton, Annmarie McNamara Ouellette and her husband Richard of Grafton; her twin brother, John J. Shannon and his wife Barbara of Leominster; her sister-in-law Barbara Shannon also of Leominster; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Francis and Paul Shannon; a sister, Theresa Marie Moran; and two grandsons, Liam Hayden McNamara and Joel Isaac McNamara.

Jackie was born in Leominster, daughter of the late Leo M. and Exelda M. (Bourgeois) Shannon. She lived in Worcester since 1951 and attended Annhurst College in Woodstock, CT. She was a long-time active member of Sacred Heart-St. Catherine of Sweden Parish and its Women's Guild. She had also been a member of the College Hill Civic Association and the St. Vincent De Paul Society. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, arts and crafts, including crocheting hats and shawls which she donated to the Boston Children's Hospital. She will be remembered by all for being "Gramma Mac".

The family would like to thank the Auburn Visiting Nurses & Hospice for their attentive services. We also could not have done without the compassionate care of "Frankie" Fresolo and Jen Saarinen.

CALLING HOURS will be from 4 to 7 P.M. on THURSDAY, JULY 16th in KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln St. A FUNERAL MASS will be held at 11 A.M. on FRIDAY, JULY 17th in SACRED HEART-ST. CATHERINE of SWEDEN CHURCH, 600 Cambridge St., followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.

The family suggests donations in memory of Jackie be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 OR on-line at www.giving.childrenshospital.org To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit

www.kellyfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
